Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20, 2023 

Palmeiras welcome Cerro Porteno to the Allianz Parque for a Group C fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday (April 20).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over Cuiba at the same venue in the Brazilian Serie A last weekend. Endrick and Jose Lopez scored either side of Raniele to inspire their side to victory.

Cerro, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-2 home win over Sportivo Trinidense in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Fernando Fernandez scored a brace to help the hosts take a 3-0 lead in the 55th minute. Trinidense threatened a late comeback, scoring two goals, but an equaliser was not to be.

El Cicion will turn their attention back to the continent, where they sit in second spot following their 2-1 win over Barcelona SC in their opener. Palmeiras, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at Bloivar and languish at the bottom of the standings.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on eight previous occasions, with Palmeiras leading 3-2.

The two sides were paired in the Round of 16 of the Libertadores last season, with Palmeiras progressing with an 8-0 aggregate win.

Cerro have won seven of their last eight games across competitions, including the last four.

Palmeiras' last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with four games seeing goals at both ends.

Eight of Cerro's last nine games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with seven games seeing both sides scoring.

Palmeiras are on a 27-game unbeaten run at home across competitions since July 2022. They're on a ten-game winning streak in front of their fans.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Palmeiras are one of the favourites to win the Libertadors, but they started their campaign in the worst way. The Verdao will look to bounce back with a win. A return home could be beneficial, as they have not lost in front of their fans in almost a year.

Meanwhile, Cerro's four-game winning run puts them in a confident mood for this trip, and the visitors could spring an upset. However, Palmeiras' strong home form, coupled with their superior quality could see them cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Cerro

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Palmeiras to score over 1.5 goals

