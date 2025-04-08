Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Palmeiras will invite Cerro Porteno to Allianz Parque in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Both teams got their campaign underway with a win last week and will look to continue that form here.

Ad

Verdão overcame Sporting Cristal, as goals from Estêvão, Joaquín Piquerez, and Richard Ríos helped them register a 3-2 away win. They extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to four games on Sunday, recording a 2-1 away triumph in the Brazilian Serie A. José Manuel López and Joaquín Piquerez scored from the penalty spot in the first and the second half, respectively.

The visitors hosted Bolivar in their campaign opener and registered a 4-2 home win. Jonathan Torres scored a hat-trick, and Jorge Morel added the fourth goal in the 72nd minute. They met rivals Libertad in the Primera División last week and fell to a 1-0 loss, ending their unbeaten streak after seven games.

Ad

Trending

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 14 times in the Libertadores since 1999. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording eight wins. Porteno have two wins, and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023 Libertadores campaign, and Verdão won both the home and away meetings, securing a 5-1 win on aggregate.

Palmeiras have lost just one of their last 15 competitive games, recording eight wins. Notably, six of these wins were registered in their travels.

Cerro Porteno have won six of their last eight games, recording six wins.

Verdão are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Libertadores, recording two draws.

The visitors won just one of their six group stage games in the Libertadores last season.

Ad

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Verdão are on a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording two consecutive wins. Notably, they have failed to score in four of their last seven home games in the Libertadores. They are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors, scoring 13 goals while keeping three clean sheets.

El Ciclón suffered a 1-0 loss last week, failing to score for the first time across all competitions since early March. They are winless in their last six away games in the Libertadores group stage, suffering four losses. They have conceded two goals apiece in four games in that period. Interestingly, their two wins against Verdão have both been registered in their travels.

Ad

Verdão have a good record against Cerro Porteno in the Libertadores and, considering their home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Cerro Porteno

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More