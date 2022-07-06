Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Reigning champions Palmeiras will entertain Cerro Porteno at the Allianz Parque in the second leg tie of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Wednesday.

The first leg in Paraguay last week ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Brazilian Serie A side and they just need to see through Cerro Porteno here. Even a draw would be enough for the home team to head into the next round of fixtures.

Cerro Porteno returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Tacuary in their Division Profesional fixture. Palmeiras suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Athletico Paraneanse in their previous league outing on Saturday and will be gunning to return to winning ways here.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths regularly in the Copa Libertadores. This will be the 12th meeting in the competition between the two sides and the fourth in the round of 16 fixtures.

Palmeiras hold the upper hand against the visiting side in this fixture and enjoy a 5-2 lead in wins while four games have ended in draws. Cerro Porteno are undefeated in their last three trips to São Paulo and will be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Cerro Porteno form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Team News

Palmeiras

Marcos Rocha and Jorge are back in training after recovering from an injury and COVID-19 infection respectively and are in contention to start here. Gabriel Veron was ruled out of the game after suffering a foot injury in the club's previous league outing.

Injured: Jailson, Gabriel Veron.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cerro Porteno

Alexis Duarte was not included in the 26-man squad for the reverse fixture alongside Federico Carrizo, Carlos Rolón, Fernando Romero and Ángel Cardozo Lucena.

Injured: Alexis Duarte, Federico Carrizo, Carlos Rolón, Fernando Romero, Ángel Cardozo Lucena.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Predicted XIs

Palmeiras (4-3-3): Weverton (GK); Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley, Rafael Navarro

Cerro Porteno (4-4-2): Jean (GK); Alan Rodriguez, Alberto Espinola, Juan Patino, William Riveros; Claudio Aquino, Piris da Motta, Rafael Carrascal, Leonardo Rivas; Marcelo Moreno, Braian Samudio.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Palmeiras already have one foot in the quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 win in the first leg. They just need to defend that three-goal lead in this home game. Cerro Porteno will have five major absentees for the game but are undefeated in their last three trips to the Allianz Parque, so they are expected to put up a fight here.

Taking the form of two sides and Palmeiras' advantage on aggregate into consideration, both sides will likely settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Cerro Porteno

