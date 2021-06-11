Palmeiras vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Palmeiras welcome Corinthians to the Allianz Parque Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides were dumped out of the Copa do Brasil tournament last time out and will be aiming to move on from that performance and return to winning ways..

Palmieras opened their Serie A campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Flamengo at the Maracanã Stadium.

Abel Ferreira's side followed the loss with a 1-0 win over CRB in the Copa do Brasil and a 3-1 league win over Chapecoense in their subsequent two outings.

The victory over Chapecoense helped Verdão rise to seventh place in the Serie A standings, three places above Sunday’s visitors on goal difference.

However, Palmeiras came crashing back to earth last time out as they were dumped out of the Copa do Brasil after losing 4-3 on penalties against CRB.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the game, CRB were able to overturn their first-leg deficit and force a penalty shoot-out after holding on to a slender 1-0 lead.

Similarly, Corinthians were knocked out of the Copa do Brasil on Thursday as they failed to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Goianiense.

Sylvinho's men threw the kitchen sink in search of a way back into the tie, but Atletico Goianiense defended diligently to hold on for a goalless draw.

Prior to that, Corinthians picked up their first league win of the campaign as they beat America Mineiro to end their two-game losing streak.

Palmeiras vs Corinthians Head-To-Head

Palmieras and Corinthians are two major arch-rivals in the history of South American football. Dubbed the Paulista Derby, their rivalry was born back in 1917, when Palmeiras claimed a 3-0 home victory.

Sunday’s game will be the 301st competitive meeting between the two sides. Corinthians have been the slightly better side, claiming 106 wins. Palmeiras have picked up 105 wins, while 88 games have ended in draws.

Palmeiras Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Corinthians Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Palmeiras vs Corinthians Team News

Palmeiras

Palmeiras will be without Danilo Barbosa, Danilo and Gabriel Veron who have been ruled out with injuries. Weverton, Gustavo Gomez and Matias Vina are all unavailable after being called by their respective national sides for the upcoming Copa America competition.

Injured: Gabriel Veron, Danilo Barbosa, Danilo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Weverton, Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina

Corinthians

Jemerson, Gustavo Mantuan, Danilo Avelar and Ruan Oliveira will all sit out the game for the visitors as they are sidelined through injuries. Romulo Otero is on Copa America duty with Venezuela and hence wont be available.

Injured: Jemerson, Gustavo Mantuan, Danilo Avelar, Ruan Oliveira

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Romulo Otero

Palmeiras vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jailson; Mayke, Luan, Renan, Victor Luis; Raphael Veiga, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa; Rony Luiz Adriano, Wesley

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cássio; Bruno Méndez, João Victor; Gil, Fagner; Gabriel, Ramiro; Gustavo Silva, Roni, Ángelo Araos; Luan

Palmeiras vs Corinthians Prediction

The Paulista Derby is one of the oldest and most heated derbies in world football and we can expect another cracker on Sunday. Both sides head into the game in similar form and we predict the spoils will be shared in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-2 Corinthians

