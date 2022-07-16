Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

In the 17th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A, Palmeiras will host Cuiaba at the Allianz Parque on Monday.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign but have struggled for results in recent games, crashing out of the Copa do Brazil on Thursday after losing to Sao Paulo on penalties. They were held to a goalless draw by last-placed Fortaleza in their last league game, marking consecutive goalless league outings for the Verdao for the first time this year.

Palmeiras sit atop the league table with 30 points from 16 games. They will look to shake off their latest result and get back to winning ways as they look to strengthen their grip at the top.

Cuiaba, meanwhile, have endured a tough second season in the top flight and had a particularly tough run in May and June. They have, however, hit a good patch this month, beating Avai 2-1 away from home a fortnight ago before beating Botafogo 2-0 in their last game, thanks to goals from Alesson and Andre Luis.

The Dourado have picked up just 19 points from 16 games and sit 13th in the Brasileiro Serie A standings. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap next week.

Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Palmeiras and Cuiaba. Both teams have one win apiece with the Verdao, winning 3-1 in their most recent matchup.

Palmeiras have won just half of their home league games this season.

The Dourado are the second-lowest scoring side in the Brasileiro Serie A this season with just 13 goals scored in 16 games.

All but two of Cuiaba's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Verdao have the best offensive and defensive record in the league this season, with 27 goals scored and 12 conceded.

Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Prediction

Palmeiras are on a three-game winless run in the league and are goalless in their last two. They have, however, lost just one of their last 13 home games across competitions and two all year and will fancy their chances in Monday's game.

Cuiaba, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous nine across competitions. They have, however, lost four of their last five games away from home and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-0 Cuiaba.

Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in four of Cuiaba's last five games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the Dourado's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

