Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Palmeiras welcome Cuiaba to Allianz Paque for a Brasileirao Serie A matchday 24 fixture on Saturday (August 24th). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Botafogo at the same venue in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

All four goals were scored in the second half, with Igor da Cruz and Jefferson Savarino scoring to put the visitors two goals up by the 64th minute. Flaco Lopez and Rony scored to draw the game level but it was not enough as they were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate.

Verdão will turn their focus to the league where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Sao Paulo.

Cuiaba, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Atletico-MG in their last game. First-half goals from Igor Gomes and Isidro Pitta ensured the two sides canceled themselves out.

The draw left Auriverde da Baixada in 19th spot in the table, with 18 points from 21 games. Palmeiras are third with 41 points to their name.

Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Palmeiras have five wins and one draw in the last seven head-to-head games while Cuiaba have been victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Palmeiras claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Cuiaba are winless in their last seven games in all competitions, losing five games in this sequence.

Three of Palmeiras' last four games across competitions have been goalless at the break and witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Prediction

Palmeiras suffered disappointment on the continent as they got knocked out of the Libertadores. They will now shift focus to their league title chase where they sit four points behind Botafogo.

Cuiaba, for their part, are among the favorites to get relegated and are currently four points away from safety. They have done better on their travels than at home, with 12 of their 18 points this season coming in away games.

We are backing the home side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Cuiaba

Palmeiras vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

