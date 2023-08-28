Palmeiras vs Deportivo Pereira Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

Palmeiras will welcome Deportivo Pereira to the Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The two teams met in Colombia last week in the first leg. Palmeiras recorded a comfortable 4-0 win to take a huge lead on aggregate. Raphael Veiga, Marcos Rocha, and Mayke scored within 11 minutes in the first half while Rony added the fourth goal in the 82nd minute.

The hosts continued in winning ways in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday with a 1-0 home win over Vasco da Gama with Raphael Veiga scoring the only goal of the match.

The visitors had their league game postponed and head into the second leg with a week's rest. They need to overturn a four-goal deficit to secure a place in the next round, though they have not scored more than two goals in a Libertadores match this season.

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Pereira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Palmeiras recorded a thumping win in the first leg and will maintain their 100% record over the visitors with a home win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins in a row. They have also kept clean sheets in these five games.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their nine Libertadores games this season, recording six wins in that period.

They are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in the Libertadores.

The visitors, who are playing for the first time in Libertadores, have just one win in their last five games in the competition, failing to score in three games in that period.

They are winless in their travels in the competition, suffering a couple of defeats in four games.

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Pereira Prediction

Verdão have seen an upturn in form recently, winning four games in a row while also keeping clean sheets in these wins. They have a solid home record in the Libertadores, going unbeaten in their last 15 games. They have suffered just two defeats at home in all competitions this season and are strong favorites.

Los Matecañas have just one win in their last 11 away games in all competitions, failing to score in seven games in that period. They were humbled in the first leg and will look to score at least one goal in this match. One thing that works in their favor is that they have had a week's rest for the match while the hosts play their second game in three days.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' impressive form and home record, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Deportivo Pereira

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Pereira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raphael Veiga to score or assist any time - Yes