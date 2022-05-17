Palmeiras vs Emelec prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see Palmeiras host Emelec at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday.

Palmeiras have performed brilliantly in the Copa Libertadores this season and have qualified for the playoffs with two games to spare. They carried out a 5-0 trouncing of Independiente Petrolero in their last continental outing, featuring a hat-trick from Raphael Veiga.

The Brazilian powerhouse team have picked up 12 points from an obtainable 12 and sit top of Group A. They will look to continue their strong run when they play on Wednesday.

Emelec, on the other hand, only picked up their first win in the competition this season in their last game, beating Deportivo Tachira 4-1 away from home to end a three-game winless run in the continental showpiece.

The visitors sit second in the group table with five points from four games. They will be targeting maximum points this week as they look to secure the final playoff spot.

Palmeiras vs Emelec Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Palmeiras and Emelec. The second round of the group stages saw the two sides face off in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's game, with Palmeiras picking up a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Palmeiras Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-W-W-W

Emelec Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-L-D-D

Palmeiras vs Emelec Team News

Palmeiras

Mayke picked up a late injury against Red Bull Bragantino at the weekend and is a doubt for this one. Luan and Jailson both remain out with injuries and will sit out this encounter alongside left-back Joaquin Piquerez, who sustained an injury last week.

Injured: Luan, Jailson, Joaquin Piquerez

Doubtful: Mayke

Suspended: None

Emelec

Roberto Garces lasted less than 20 minutes against Mushuc Runa earlier this month before picking up an injury and has been sidelined. Marlon Meija has been out of action since late March and, although he has begun his recovery, he should sit out Saturday's game as he regains fitness.

Injured: Roberto Garces

Doubtful: Marlon Mejia

Suspended: None

Palmeiras vs Emelec Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Jorge; Ze Rafael, Danilo; Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Gabriel Veron; Rony

Emelec Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Ortiz (GK); Angel Gracia, Eddie Guevera, Joel Quintero, Bryan Carabali; Sebastian Rodriguez, Jose Cevallos, Dixon Arroyo; Rojas Lopez, Alexis Zapata, Alejandro Cabeza

Palmeiras vs Emelec Prediction

Palmeiras are on a four-game winning streak in the continental showpiece and are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all year and will be relishing their chances ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Emelec are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six games on the road across all competitions. The home side should win this one.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 Emelec

