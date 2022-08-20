Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022

Palmeiras and Flamengo will lock horns on Sunday at the Allianz Parque in a top-of-the-table clash in the Brasileiro Serie A

This weekend’s matchup has all the makings of a thrilling contest, as both teams are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions.

SE Palmeiras @Palmeiras



Nosso fim de semana será em



#AvantiPalestra PARTIU ALLIANZ PARQUE! 🏟️Nosso fim de semana será em #FamíliaPalmeiras e a venda geral para o duelo com o Flamengo começou! Garanta seu ingresso ➤ ingressospalmeiras.com.br PARTIU ALLIANZ PARQUE! 🏟️Nosso fim de semana será em #FamíliaPalmeiras e a venda geral para o duelo com o Flamengo começou! Garanta seu ingresso ➤ ingressospalmeiras.com.br#AvantiPalestra https://t.co/C8KwXVuQNg

Palmeiras maintained their superb run of results with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Corinthians on Saturday.

Before that, they secured their place in the Copa Libertadores semifinals, beating Atletico Mineiro on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw. With 48 points from 22 games, Palmeiras are atop the league standings, with a nine-point cushion over their second-placed visitors.

Meanwhile, Flamengo progressed to the last four of the Copa do Brasil with a 1-0 win over Atletico Paranaense. They'll now turn their attention to the league, where they have won their last six outings since a 1-0 loss to Corinthians in July.

Flamengo head into the weekend on a run of three wins from their last six away games in the league, suffering three defeats.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With their first meeting coming back in 1929, Sunday’s matchup is another edition of the heated interstate rivalry between two teams with the biggest fanbases in Brazil.

Palmeiras boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 47 wins from the last 123 meetings.

Flamengo have picked up 43 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 33 occasions.

SE Palmeiras @Palmeiras



#AvantiPalestra E é claro que não podiam faltar os vencedores da atividade desta sexta-feira E é claro que não podiam faltar os vencedores da atividade desta sexta-feira 💥#AvantiPalestra https://t.co/YMOJP6Mka4

Palmeiras head into the weekend unbeaten in 11 games, picking up nine wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Athletico Paranaense in July.

Flamengo are on a run of six wins across competitions, while they're unbeaten in their last 11.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction

Sunday’s game sees two of the most in-form teams in the Serie A go head-to-head, so a nail-biting contest could ensue. Palmeiras and Flamengo could cancel out each other and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Flamengo

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been more than five bookings in four of their last five games.)

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav