Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022

Palmeiras and Flamengo will lock horns on Sunday at the Allianz Parque in a top-of-the-table clash in the Brasileiro Serie A
This weekend’s matchup has all the makings of a thrilling contest, as both teams are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions.
Palmeiras maintained their superb run of results with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Corinthians on Saturday.
Before that, they secured their place in the Copa Libertadores semifinals, beating Atletico Mineiro on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw. With 48 points from 22 games, Palmeiras are atop the league standings, with a nine-point cushion over their second-placed visitors.
Meanwhile, Flamengo progressed to the last four of the Copa do Brasil with a 1-0 win over Atletico Paranaense. They'll now turn their attention to the league, where they have won their last six outings since a 1-0 loss to Corinthians in July.
Flamengo head into the weekend on a run of three wins from their last six away games in the league, suffering three defeats.
Palmeiras vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With their first meeting coming back in 1929, Sunday’s matchup is another edition of the heated interstate rivalry between two teams with the biggest fanbases in Brazil.
- Palmeiras boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 47 wins from the last 123 meetings.
- Flamengo have picked up 43 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 33 occasions.
- Palmeiras head into the weekend unbeaten in 11 games, picking up nine wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Athletico Paranaense in July.
- Flamengo are on a run of six wins across competitions, while they're unbeaten in their last 11.
Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction
Sunday’s game sees two of the most in-form teams in the Serie A go head-to-head, so a nail-biting contest could ensue. Palmeiras and Flamengo could cancel out each other and settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Flamengo
Palmeiras vs Flamengo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)
Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been more than five bookings in four of their last five games.)
