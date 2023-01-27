Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 28, 2023

Palmeiras will face off against Flamengo at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in the final of the Supercopa do Brasil on Saturday, with both sides in a similar vein of form recently.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, having won two of them. Abel Ferreira's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-1 win against Ituano in the Paulista A1. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Flamengo on Saturday.

Flamengo are also unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, having won three of them. Vitor Pereira's side are heading into the game after a 1-1 draw against Bangu in the Carioca Taca Guanbara earlier this week. They will look to bounce back with a win against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win their first piece of silverware this season and that should make for an exciting contest.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Palmeiras winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in August 2022. Raphael Veiga canceled out Viktor Hugo's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Palmeiras have only conceded one goal in their last four games across all competitions, scoring four.

Flamengo have scored 10 goals in their last four games across all competitions, conceding only two.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction

Both sides have been in strong form off late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Palmeiras will go into the game with a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bruno Henrique will be unavailable for Flamengo due to injury.

It's hard to choose between the two sides given their recent form and quality. We predict a tight game, with Flamengo coming away with a slender victory.

Prediciton: Palmeiras 1-2 Flamengo

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been in good form in front of goal over their last few games)

Tip 3 - Pedro to score/assist (The forward has three goals and two assists in his last three games across all competitions)

