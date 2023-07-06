Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Fourth-placed Palmeiras will welcome third-placed Flamengo to the Allianz Parque in an exciting Brazilian Serie A clash on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings but avoided a third-straight defeat last week as they played out a 2-2 draw against Athletico Paranaense. They have just one win in their last five games in all competitions and fell to a 1-0 away loss to Sao Paulo in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The visitors recorded their second win in a row in the league last week as goals from Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian de Arrascaeta helped them record a comfortable 2-0 home win over Fortaleza.

They continued their winning run in the Copa do Brasil with a 2-1 home win over Paranaense on Wednesday.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 59 times in all competitions since 1995. They have been closely matched in these games, with the hosts having a narrow 17-15 lead in wins and 17 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors and recorded an impressive 4-3 win when they last met in the Supercopa do Brasil final in January.

The hosts have suffered just a couple of defeats in the league this season, with just one of them coming at home.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in three of their last four away games in the league.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games at Saturday's venue against the hosts, though three games in that period have ended in draws.

The visitors and the hosts have the best and the second-best attacking records in the competitions this season, scoring 26 and 24 goals respectively.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction

Verdão have suffered just one defeat at home this season, winning 16 of the last 18 matches at Saturday's venue, and are expected to produce a strong display. They have struggled recently, with just one win from their last five games, suffering three defeats in that period.

Mengão look to be in good touch at the moment, winning eight of their last nine games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last five games at Saturday's venue and are certain to avoid a defeat. Jorge Sampaoli's men have scored at least two goals in their last nine games in all competitions.

Considering Palmeiras' home advantage and Flamengo's impressive form, the two teams are expected to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-2 Flamengo

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be first in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Endrick to score or assist any time - Yes

