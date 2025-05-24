Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Palmeiras will invite Flamengo to Allianz Parque in a top-of-the-table Brazilian Serie A clash on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the standings with 22 points, four more than Mengão, who are in second place.

Verdão met RB Bragantino in their previous league outing and registered a 2-1 comeback win. Murilo Cerqueira and Maurício scored in the second half. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to seven games on Thursday with a 3-0 home win over Ceara in the Copa do Brasil.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by Botafogo in Serie A last week. They met third-tier side Botafogo da Paraíba in the Copa do Brasil and bounced back with a 4-0 win. Danilo, Pedro, and Guillermo Varela scored in the first half while, Everton Soares added the fourth goal after the break.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 131 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 49 wins. Mengão are not far behind with 44 wins, and 38 games have ended in draws.

The two sides were evenly matched in their four meetings across all competitions last season, recording one win apiece.

Palmeiras have seen conclusive results in their last 15 games in all competitions, recording 14 wins.

Flamengo have kept six clean sheets in their last seven league games.

The hosts are winless in Serie A meetings against Mengão since 2017.

Five of the last six league meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded four goals in nine league games this season, and the visitors have outscored Verdão 17-11 in that period.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction

Alviverde have won seven of their last nine league games. Notably, their only league defeat this season has been registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last six home games in this fixture, playing out three draws.

Rubro-Negro are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have lost just one of their last 12 games, with that defeat registered on their travels against Cruzeiro earlier this month.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' 14-game unbeaten streak in Serie A against Alviverde, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Flamengo

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

