Palmeiras vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Looking to extend their run of six games without defeat, Flamengo take a trip to Allianz Parque Stadium to face Palmeiras on Monday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to get one over their visitors having lost each of the last three meetings between the sides.

Palmeiras resumed their chase for top spot in Serie A last time out when they beat Athletico Paranaense 2-1 on home turf.

Luan and Rony scored either side of Bissoli to condemn the visitors to their fifth defeat on the spin.

Prior to that, Abel Ferreira’s men claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over São Paulo in their Copa Libertadores encounter before losing 2-0 at the hands of Cuiaba.

Palmeiras have now picked up 35 points from 18 league outings and are second in the table, four points behind leaders Atlético Mineiro.

Meanwhile, Flamengo continued their solid form last time out as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Santos.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa put on a superb individual performance as he hit a second-half brace before Andreas Pereira completed the rout in the 84th minute.

It was the second consecutive 4-0 victory for Renato Gaúcho’s side, who saw off Gremio in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final tie.

With 31 points from 16 games, Flamengo are fifth in the Serie A table, one point behind the Copa Libertadores places.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle between the two sides in their last 36 meetings. Both sides have picked up 12 wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Palmeiras Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Flamengo Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Team News

Palmeiras

The hosts will be without the services of newly-signed Jorge, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Jorge

Suspended: None

Flamengo

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Bruno Henrique, Rene, Rodrigo Caio, Piris da Motta, Cesar and Filipe Luis, who are all recuperating from injuries. Diego is a major doubt and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Rene, Rodrigo Caio, Piris da Motta, Cesar, Filipe Luis

Doubtful: Diego

Suspended: None

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Renan Victor, Gustavo Gomez, Luan Garcia, Gabriel Menino; Rafael, Danilo; Wesley, Raphael Veiga, Roni; Deyverson

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves, Felipe Luis, Bruno Viana, Gustave Henrique, Matheuzinho; Diego, Willian Arao; Vitinho, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction

Both sides find themselves in the upper echelons of the league table after a solid start to the season and this tie has all the makings of a proper contest. Flamengo have been dominant in this fixture in their recent encounters and we predict they will continue their fine form against the hosts.

Also Read

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-2 Flamengo

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Peter P