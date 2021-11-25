Palmeiras vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 final 

Fireworks will be lit at the Estadio Centenario in Montevedio on Saturday as Flamengo and Palmeiras battle for continental honors in the Copa Libertadores final.

The two sides boast two Libertadores titles apiece and will be looking to make it three on Saturday.

Palmeiras are defending champions and made it to the showpiece event by virtue of away goals after playing a 1-1 aggregate draw with Atletico-MG in the semifinals.

Flamengo sailed through with a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate victory over Barcelona SC in the last four. They come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Gremio in a rescheduled Brazilian Serie A game on Tuesday.

Palmeiras also had to share the spoils in a draw with the same scoreline against Atletico-MG on home turf.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

There is practically nothing to choose from between the two sides across their last 45 games against one another.

They each have 15 wins apiece, while 15 games in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Palmeiras come into the game on the back of a four-game winless run and have failed to win any of their last nine games against Flamengo.

Los Rubro-Negro are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak, with Tuesday's draw with Gremio halting a four-game winning run.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Team News

Palmeiras

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Alviverde.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Flamengo

Defender Leo Pereira has been suspended for the final following his red card in the first leg against Barcelona SC.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Leo Pereira

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton (GK); Renan Victor, Luan Garcia, Joaquin Piquerez, Marcos Rocha; Wesley, Ze Rafael; Raphael Veiga; Rony, Dudu Adriano

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves (GK); Filipe Luis, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio, Mauricio Isla; Michael Delgado, Willian Arao; Bruno Henrique, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction

The fact that the two sides are the two most recent Copa Libertadores champions tells you all you need to know about their recent dominance.

They will each fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet, although Flamengo have been by far the better side in recent weeks. Palmeiras may have struggled to match their lofty standards over the last few months but the quest to successfully retain their title could bring out the best in them.

Ultimately, Flamengo's recent form installs them as favorites and we are backing the Rio outfit to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Palmeiras

Edited by Shardul Sant