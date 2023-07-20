Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Palmeiras and Fortaleza lock horns at the Allianz Parque on Saturday (July 22).

The Periquito Verde are on a five-game winless run and will head into the weekend looking to arrest their slump in form. Palmeiras failed to arrest their slump in form on Sunday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Internacional at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda.

Abel Ferreira’s side are winless in five outings, a run that has seen them crash out of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals with a 3-1 aggregate defeat against Sao Paulo. With 25 points from 15 games, Palmeiras are sixth in the Serie A, level on points with Fluminense and Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza were denied their first win in Group A of the 2023 Taca Fares Lopes, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Pacajus on Tuesday. The Leao do Pici now return to the Serie A, where they have lost two of their last three games, with a 1-0 win over Athletico Paranaense on July 9 being the exception.

Fortaleza are ninth in the standings, level on 23 points with eighth-placed Paranaense.

Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 14 meetings, Palmeiras hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

The Leao do Pici have lost all but one of their last five visits to the Allianz Parque, with a 3-2 win in August 2021 being the exception.

Palmeiras are on a five-game winless run in the Serie A, losing twice since a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo on June 11.

Fortaleza have managed just one win in their last six league games away from home, losing three since May.

Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Prediction

While Palmeiras have suffered a drop-off in form, they have the firepower needed to get the job done this weekend. Given Fortaleza’s struggles on the road, expect Periquito Verde to pick up all three points at home.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Fortaleza

Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least three bookings in Palmeiras’ last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in nine of their last ten meetings.)