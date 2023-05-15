Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17, 2023 

Palmeiras host Fortaleza at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday (May 17) in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil last 16 tie.

The hosts are enjoying a brilliant run of results and will fancy their chances as early contenders for the Brasileiro Serie A. Palmeiras opened their cup campaign with a 4-2 comeback win over Tombense before drawing 1-1 against the second-tier side in the second leg.

Palmeiras are four-time winners of the cup competition, last lifting the trophy in 2020. They have failed to impress in the tournament since then, though.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, are also playing well at the moment and will hope to carry that momentum into the domestic cup. They demolished fourth-tier Aguia de Maraba in the previous round, winning 6-1 in the first leg and 2-0 in the second.

Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Palmeiras and Fortaleza, who trail 5-4.

The hosts picked up a 4-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a three-game winless run in the fixture.

Palmeiras are the highest-scoring side in the Serie A, with 16 goals.

Fortaleza have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight, conceding four times.

The Verdao have kept just two clean sheets in ten games across competitions.

The Leao do Pici have conceded just once in five away games.

Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Prediction

Palmeiras have won four of their last five games and are unbeaten in their last ten across competitions. Their last defeat at the Allianz Parque came in July last year, so they're overwhelming favourites,.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, are on a run of three draws and are unbeaten in 13 games. They have been solid on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-0 Fortaleza

Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last eight matchups.)

