Palmeiras vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Palmeiras will host Gremio at the Allianz Parque on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side are in fine form at the moment, as they continue their push to reclaim the Serie A title and sit third in the league table, five points off the top with two games in hand.

They picked up a 2-1 comeback win away at Fluminense last time out, with Mauricio heading home the equalizer late in the first half before former Barcelona man Vitor Roque netted the game-winner in the second to end his 11-game goal drought.

Gremio, meanwhile, have struggled for results in recent games and have work to do if they are to return to the continental spots in the table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Vasco da Gama in their last league outing, with Gustavo Martins scoring a late equalizer before crashing out of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Peruvian side Allianza Lima.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with just 17 points and will be looking for an unlikely result when they hit the road this weekend.

Palmeiras vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between the two clubs. Palmeiras have won 36 of those games while Gremio have won 18 times with their other 31 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 10 games in this fixture.

Gremio have conceded 20 goals in the Brazilian top-flight this season. Only Sport Recife (23) and Juventude (29) have shipped more.

Verdao have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Palmeiras vs Gremio Prediction

Palmeiras are undefeated in their last three matches and have lost just one of their last eight. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

Gremio are on a run of consecutive draws and are winless in their last four outings. They have failed to perform on the road in recent games and could suffer defeat here.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 Gremio

Palmeiras vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Verdao's last 10 home games)

