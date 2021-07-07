Palmeiras vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Looking to end their seven-game winless run across all competitions, Gremio travel to the Allianz Parque Stadium to take on Palmeiras on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the hosts are on an impressive three-game winning streak and will aim to maintain that fine run of results.

Palmeiras continued their charge to the summit of the Brasileiro Serie A table last time out when they claimed a 1-0 victory away to Sport Recife.

In a keenly contested affair, Gustavo Scarpa scored his second goal of the season and the only goal of the game to hand the visitors a narrow win.

Palmeiras have now picked up three straight wins in the league and five in their last six outings. Their only defeat came against Red Bull Bragantino on 23 June.

This impressive run of results has seen Abel Ferreira’s side surge up the table to third place, level on 19 points with Atletico Paranaense.

In stark contrast, Gremio’s struggles continued on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Goianiense.

Despite being on the front foot for most of the game, Brazilian forward Lucao found the target in the 55th minute to give Atletico Goianiense their first win in three games.

While the result condemned Gremio to a second straight loss, they have now failed to taste victory in their last seven outings across all competitions.

With just two points from their seven games, Tiago Nunes’ men remain rooted to the bottom of the log. So far, they have scored the least amount of goals and kept the joint-fewest number of clean sheets.

Palmeiras vs Gremio Head-To-Head

There have been 40 previous meetings between the two teams. Palmeiras have been the better side, claiming 16 wins, while Gremio have picked up 10. Meanwhile, the spoils have been shared on 14 different occasions.

Palmeiras Form Guided: W-L-W-W-W

Gremio Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

Palmeiras vs Gremio Team News

Palmeiras

The hosts will be without the services of Luiz Adriano and Gabriel Veron, who have been sidelined with knee and thigh injuries respectively. Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina and Weverton are currently on international duty with their respective nations.

Injured: Luiz Adriano, Gabriel Veron

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina, Weverton

Gremio

The visitors, on the other hand, will have to cope without the services of Elias Manoel and Maicon due to injuries. Leo Chu and Alisson are doubts, having only returned to the bench last time out.

Injured: Elias Manoel, Maicon

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Leo Chu, Alisson

Palmeiras vs Gremio Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jaison; Renan Victor, Victor Luis, Luan Garcia, Marcos Rocha; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Breno Lopes, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa; Deyverson

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brenno; Diogo Barbosa, Geromel, Paulo Miranda, Rafinha; Bobsin, Matheus Henrique; Ferreira, Jean Pyerre, Douglas Costa; Diego Souza

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Palmeiras vs Gremio Prediction

Wednesday’s encounter pits two of the Serie A teams in contrasting form. Palmeiras head into the game as the more in-form side and boast a stronger crop of players in their squad.

We predict the hosts will pick up their third straight victory.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Gremio

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Peter P