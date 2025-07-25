Palmeiras vs Grêmio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Palmeiras will invite Gremio to Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts are third in the standings with 29 points, five fewer than league leaders Cruzeiro. They have two games in hand. Tricolor dos Pampas have won four of their 14 league games and are in 14th place in the league table with 17 points.
Verdão have resumed their league campaign after their appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup on a three-game unbeaten run. They made it two wins in a row earlier this week, with a 2-1 away triumph over Fluminense. Maurício equalized late in the first half, and Vitor Roque's 62nd-minute strike helped them register a comeback win.
The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Vasco da Gama in Serie A last week and played another 1-1 draw in the Copa Sudamericana knockout phase playoffs earlier this week against Alianza Lima. They were eliminated after losing 3-1 on aggregate.
Palmeiras vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 107 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 47 wins. Tricolor have 22 wins and 38 games have ended in draws.
- Alviverde were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, winning the home game and playing a draw in the reverse fixture.
- Interestingly, two of Verdão's three defeats in the Serie A this season have been registered on their travels.
- Tricolor dos Pampas have registered just one win on their travels in the Serie A since September 2024.
Palmeiras vs Gremio Prediction
Alviverde are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, recording four wins while keeping three clean sheets. They have won their last two league games, scoring five goals, and will look to build on that form.
Tricolor dos Pampas have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, with that triumph registered at home. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three league games.
Verdão have a good recent record in this fixture, and considering their uptick in form, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 Gremio
Palmeiras vs Gremio Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - No
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes