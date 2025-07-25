Palmeiras vs Grêmio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Palmeiras will invite Gremio to Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts are third in the standings with 29 points, five fewer than league leaders Cruzeiro. They have two games in hand. Tricolor dos Pampas have won four of their 14 league games and are in 14th place in the league table with 17 points.

Ad

Verdão have resumed their league campaign after their appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup on a three-game unbeaten run. They made it two wins in a row earlier this week, with a 2-1 away triumph over Fluminense. Maurício equalized late in the first half, and Vitor Roque's 62nd-minute strike helped them register a comeback win.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Vasco da Gama in Serie A last week and played another 1-1 draw in the Copa Sudamericana knockout phase playoffs earlier this week against Alianza Lima. They were eliminated after losing 3-1 on aggregate.

Ad

Trending

Palmeiras vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 107 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 47 wins. Tricolor have 22 wins and 38 games have ended in draws.

Alviverde were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, winning the home game and playing a draw in the reverse fixture.

Interestingly, two of Verdão's three defeats in the Serie A this season have been registered on their travels.

Tricolor dos Pampas have registered just one win on their travels in the Serie A since September 2024.

Ad

Palmeiras vs Gremio Prediction

Alviverde are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, recording four wins while keeping three clean sheets. They have won their last two league games, scoring five goals, and will look to build on that form.

Tricolor dos Pampas have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, with that triumph registered at home. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three league games.

Ad

Verdão have a good recent record in this fixture, and considering their uptick in form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 Gremio

Palmeiras vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More