Palmeiras vs Independiente Del Valle prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Palmeiras will host Independiente Del Valle at the Allianz Parque on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have a strong run of form in the continental showpiece this season and are now a point away from guaranteeing top spot in Group F.

They thrashed Liverpool 5-0 in their last group game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Real Madrid-bound Endrick who headed home the third goal of the game.

Independiente Del Valle, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the competition, although they remain second in the group with four points picked up so far. They were beaten 2-0 by San Lorenzo last time out in the competition and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Del Valle Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Palmeiras and Independiente, with the hosts winning all three of their previous matchups.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture, with the Brasileirao Serie A outfit winning 3-2.

Palmeiras Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: W-W-W-D

Independiente Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: L-L-W-D

Palmeiras vs Independiente Del Valle Team News

Palmeiras

Anibal Moreno came off injured against Liverpool last time out and will miss the midweek game as a result. Dudu and Bruno Rodrigues are also injured and will not feature for the hosts this week.

Injured: Anibal Moreno, Dudu, Bruno Rodrigues

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Independiente Del Valle

Junior Sornoza has been out of action for the visitors since early April due to injury and will remain out of the squad this Thursday.

Injured: Junior Sornoza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Palmeiras vs Independiente Del Valle Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Joaquin Piquerez; Ze Rafael, Gabriel Menino; Estevao, Raphael Veiga, Lazaro; Endrick

Independiente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Moises Ramirez; Matias Fernandez, Mateo Carabajal, Richard Schunke, Beder Caicedo; Joao Ortiz, Cristian Zabala; Renato Ibarra, Kendry Paez, Romario Ibarra; Michael Hoyos

Palmeiras vs Independiente Del Valle Prediction

Palmeiras' latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last four games on home turf and will be looking to put out an improved showing this week.

Independiente, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and have lost just twice since the turn of the year. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this Thursday.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Independiente Del Valle