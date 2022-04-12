Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Palmeiras and Independiente Petrolero will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday two fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts kickstarted their title defence with an emphatic 4-0 away victory over Deportivo Tachira last week. Rafael Navarro stepped off the bench to complete the rout with a second-half brace.

They followed that up with a shock 3-2 defeat to Ceara on home turf in the opening game of the new Brazilian Serie A campaign over the weekend.

Independiente, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw in their opening Libertadores fixture against Emelec. Two goals in the final three minutes saw both teams share the spoils in Sucre.

Independiente, though, suffered a 5-1 defeat away to Royal Pari in the Bolivian Division Profesional over the weekend. Eduardo Alvarez and Rody Cardozo scored second-half braces in the rout.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams as they do battle for top spot in Group A.

Palmeiras have managed three wins from their last five games across competitions. Independiente, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W.

Independiente form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero Team News

Palmeiras

Luan has been ruled out due to injuries. Joaquin Piquerez has resumed training after getting injured last weekend and should be able to play. There are no suspension concerns for the home side to worry about.

Injuries: Luan, Dudu.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Independiente

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero Predicted XIs

Palmeiras (4-3-3): Weverton (GK); Joaquin Piquerez, Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gomez, Marcos Rocha; Danilo, Raphael Veiga, Ze Rafael; Gustavo Scarpa, Gabriel Veron, Giovani.

Independiente Petroleros (3-4-3): Alex Arancibia (GK); Tobias Moriceau, Martin Chiatti, Emerson Velasquez; Yesit Martinez, Joel Berarano, Aviles Flores, Alejandro Bejarano; Nixon Folleco, Jose Correa, Luis Vega.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero Prediction

Palmeiras are the overwhelming favourites to emerge triumphant. Having suffered a home defeat over the weekend, the defending champions will be keen to get back on track in front of their fans.

Independiente do not match the quality on offer from their hosts, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Palmeiras are expected to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-0 Independiente.

