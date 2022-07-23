Palmeiras vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Palmeiras will host Internacional at the Allianz Parque on Sunday in the 19th matchday of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have got their campaign back on track after a shaky two-week spell and are now going full steam ahead in their hunt for a record 11th league title. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling America Mineiro in their last game, with Gustavo Scarpa coming off the bench to score the sole goal of the game after their opponents had squandered multiple chances to take the lead.

Palmeiras sit atop the league table at the midpoint of the season with 36 points from 18 games. They will be looking to continue their good run to strengthen their grip at the top.

Internacional are also playing well at the moment and will fancy themselves title contenders. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Sao Paulo last time out but will feel they should have come away with more after taking the lead on three different occasions in the first half.

The Colorado have picked up 30 points from 18 games this season and sit sixth in the league standings. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face the league leaders this weekend.

Palmeiras vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Palmeiras and Internacional. Both sides have won 13 games apiece while their other 13 matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.

The Colorado are one of the two sides in the Brasileiro Serie A with just one defeat on the road this season.

The league leaders have the best offensive and defensive record in the league at the moment, with a goal tally of 29 and concession tally of 12.

Palmeiras have won 10 league games this season, the most in the division.

Palmeiras vs Internacional Prediction

Palmeiras have won their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last five across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last 14 games on home turf and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Internacional are on a five-game unbeaten run with three of those games ending in draws. However, they are winless in their last three games on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Internacional

Palmeiras vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Palmeiras to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in four of their last five games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last 10 matchups between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

