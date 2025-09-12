Palmeiras vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Palmeiras will entertain Internacional at Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Verdão are third in the league standings and have a 16-point lead over the visitors.

Ad

The hosts have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They met Corinthians in their previous league outing before the international break and were held to a 1-1 draw. Vitor Roque gave them the lead in the 14th minute from the penalty spot, while an own goal from Joaquín Piquerez pulled Corinthians level in the 26th minute.

Colorado returned to winning ways after four games in their previous outing with a 2-1 home triumph over Fortaleza. Alan Patrick was on the scoresheet in the first half and assisted Vitinho's second-half strike.

Ad

Trending

Palmeiras vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 104 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 41 wins. Verdão are not far behind with 36 wins, and 27 games have ended in draws.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in April, and Alviverde registered a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals. The hosts have kept three clean sheets in that period while Colorado have two.

Verdão have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last four away games in the Brazilian Serie A, recording two wins.

Alviverde are on a five-game unbeaten streak at home in the Brazilian Serie A, recording four consecutive wins.

Ad

Palmeiras vs Internacional Prediction

Verdão are unbeaten in Serie A since July and will look to build on that form. They have scored 10 goals in their last five home games in the league. Notably, they have suffered just one defeat at home in this fixture since 2015.

Clube do Povo registered their first win after four consecutive defeats last time around and will look to continue that form. Notably, two of their last three wins in Serie A have been registered on their travels.

Ad

Considering Verdão's current form and home record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Internacional

Palmeiras vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More