Palmeiras vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Palmeiras will welcome Juventude to Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts are at the top of the league standings with 55 points, the same as second-placed Flamengo, but they have a game in hand.

Juve have won six of their 26 league games and are 19th in the league table.

Verdão made it two wins in a row last week, recording a 3-2 away win over rivals Sao Paulo. They conceded twice in the first half and did not register themselves on the scoresheet until the 70th minute. José Manuel López equalized four minutes later, and Ramón Sosa scored an 89th-minute winner to help them secure a comeback win.

The visitors saw their winless streak extended to five games last week as they lost 2-1 to Fortaleza. Rafael Bilú gave them the lead in the sixth minute, but Gilberto failed to double their lead from the penalty spot 12 minutes later. Fortaleza scored twice in the second half to secure a comeback win.

Palmeiras vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 29 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 16 wins. Juve have five wins and eight games have ended in draws.

The league leaders secured a league double over the visitors last season, with an aggregate score of 8-4.

Juventude have won just one of their last seven league games, with that triumph registered away from home.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 48 goals.

Palmeiras vs Juventude Prediction

Verdão have suffered just one loss across all competitions since August. They are on a five-game winning streak at home and they have scored at least three goals in these games.

Juve are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering three defeats and failing to score in three games in that period. They have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture, with that triumph registered away from home.

The visitors have won just one game on their travels since February, and considering the league leaders' current form, we back the hosts to record a win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Juventude

Palmeiras vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

