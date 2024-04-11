Palmeiras vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2024

Palmeiras will entertain Liverpool at Stade Allianz Parque in the Copa Libertadores on Friday.

Palmeiras vs Liverpool Preview

Both teams claimed one point each from their group stage opening matches. Palmeiras avoided an away defeat by equalising in the 81st minute against Argentine side San Lorenzo 1-1. The Brazilians will be eying their first win of the group stage in São Paulo, where they will attempt to exploit Liverpool’s dip in form.

Verdão emerged as the overall champions in Brazil last year, following their successes in both the Serie A and the Paulista. It was their second triumph, back-to-back, in both competitions since 2022. The hosts are meeting Liverpool for the first time, with head coach Abel Ferreira wary of a tricky clash against an “unfamiliar opponent”.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at home on matchday one by Independiente del Valle, who opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Luciano Rodríguez saved the Uruguayans' blushes with a 79th-minute equalizer. It happens to be Liverpool’s third draw in a row in all competitions.

Negriazules clinched the Uruguayan Primera División last season – their first top-flight title. However, their campaign for the title defense is far from being promising. Liverpool have won once in seven matches, sitting 10th out of 16 teams with seven points. But, strangely, the visitors have lost only one game in their last five matches on the road.

Palmeiras vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Palmeiras have lost once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Palmeiras boast five wins in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Palmeiras have won the Copa Libertadores on three occasions – 1999, 2020, 2021.

Liverpool have scored seven goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Palmeiras have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Liverpool have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Palmeiras vs Liverpool Prediction

Palmeiras will be gunning for nothing less than a win to snatch all three points in an effort to claim Group F’s top spot. The Brazilians boast an eye-catching forward line and depth in midfield capable of mounting a successful challenge against the visitors.

Liverpool parked the bus in their previous group stage game but it wasn’t convenient enough. They might choose to play a more open game this time around, but this approach could be riskier, considering Palmeiras’ attacking machine.

Palmeiras are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Liverpool

Palmeiras vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Palmeiras to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Liverpool to score - Yes