Palmeiras vs Mirassol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Palmeiras will invite Mirassol to Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday. The hosts have seven wins in 11 games and are fifth in the standings with 22 points. Leão da Alta Araraquarense have four wins from 11 games and are 10th in the league table with 17 points.

Verdão will resume their league campaign after more than a month, having appeared in the FIFA Club World Cup last month. They played Chelsea in the quarterfinals earlier this month and fell to a 2-1 loss. They are on a two-game losing streak in the Serie A and suffered a 2-1 loss to Cruzeiro in their previous outing.

The visitors have enjoyed an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins. In their previous outing, they overcame Sport Club do Recife 1-0 in May.

Palmeiras vs Mirassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 15 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. Leão have three wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Campeonato Paulista in February, and Verdão registered a 3-2 away win.

No team has played fewer draws (2) in the Brazilian Serie A than Verdão this season.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 10 league games, with that defeat registered on their travels in May.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 10 league games, recording seven wins.

Verdão are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture, scoring eight goals.

Palmeiras vs Mirassol Prediction

Alviverde had a good performance in the Club World Cup, losing just one of the five games. They have failed to score in four of their last six Serie A home games and will look to improve upon that record.

Defenders Agustín Giay and Murilo Cerqueira are the confirmed absentees for Abel Ferreira. New signing Ramón Sosa is in contention to start here.

Leão da Alta Araraquarense head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak, recording three wins while scoring six goals. Nonetheless, they have registered just one win on their travels this season, which is a cause for concern. Notably, two of their three wins in this fixture have been registered away from home.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the Brazilian Serie A and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Considering their current form, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-2 Mirassol

Palmeiras vs Mirassol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

