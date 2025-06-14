Palmeiras vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2025

Palmeiras will square off against Porto at MetLife Stadium in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener on Sunday. Verdão are making their third appearance in the competition while Dragões will make their debut in the Club World Cup.

Alviverde have seen a drop in form and have lost two of their last three games in all competitions. They met Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A earlier this month and suffered a 2-1 away loss. They conceded twice in the first four minutes of the match and Allan scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute.

Azuis e brancos have played two friendlies in the ongoing summer break. After a 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in May, they fell to a 2-0 loss to Riga earlier this month. They are on a three-game winning streak in competitive games.

Trending

Palmeiras vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Verdão have seen conclusive results in their last 18 games in all competitions since April, recording 15 wins.

Dragões, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last 13 games, recording nine wins.

Alviverde have kept clean sheets in seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Verdão have failed to score in two of their four games in the FIFA Club World Cup thus far.

Dragões have scored at least two goals in seven of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Alviverde have conceded two or more goals in just three of their last 17 games in all competitions.

Azuis e brancos have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Palmeiras vs Porto Prediction

Verdão have played just one game in June and suffered a 2-1 loss to Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A. After failing to score in their first two games in the Club World Cup in the 2020 edition, they scored three goals in the 2021 edition and will look to build on that form.

Dragões will make their debut in the competition and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They are on a three-game winning streak in competitive games, scoring eight goals.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Porto

Palmeiras vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More