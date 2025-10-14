Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

The action resumes in the Brasileiro Serie A as Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino lock horns at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday. Having failed to win the last five meetings between the two teams, Fernando Seabra’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure their first away victory since July 13.

Palmeiras turned in an attacking show of class on Saturday as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Juventude when the two sides squared off at the Allianz Parque.

Abel Ferreira’s side have won three games on the trot and seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, with a 1-0 loss against Bahia on September 28 being the exception.

This blistering run of form has put Palmeiras as frontrunners for the Serie A title as they sit top of the league table with 58 points from 26 matches, three points above second-placed Flamengo.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old midfielder Jhon Jhon kept his cool under pressure as he converted from the penalty spot in the 16th minute of stoppage time to hand Red Bull Bragantino a dramatic win.

Seabra’s men had failed to taste victory in their previous five matches, losing twice and claiming three draws while conceding 10 goals and scoring six in that time.

Bragantino have picked up 36 points from their 27 Serie A matches so far to sit ninth in the table, but could move into seventh place with a win on Wednesday.

Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Palmeiras boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Red Bull Bragantino have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Palmeiras are on a run of six back-to-back home victories in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and conceding four since August’s goalless draw against Universitario.

Bragantino have failed to win their last eight away matches, losing seven and claiming one draw since July’s 2-1 victory at Corinthians.

Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Bragantino picked up a morale-boosting result against Gremio last time out but they are in for a rough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Palmeiras side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Ferreira’s men are unbeaten in their last five games against the visitors (3W, 2D) and we are backing them to extend this impressive streak at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Palmeiras’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight matches)

