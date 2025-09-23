Palmeiras vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Palmeiras will welcome River Plate to Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Wednesday. Alviverde recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg last week and need just a point from this match to secure their place in the next round.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. They extended their winning streak to three games last week, with a 4-1 home triumph over Fortaleza in the Brazilian Serie A. Andreas Pereira opened his goalscoring account for the club, bagging a brace after coming off the bench in the 75th minute.

The visitors suffered a second consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Atlético Tucumán in the Argentine Primera División. They failed to score for the first time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Palmeiras vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times in all competitions. The hosts have the lead in the head-to-head record, with four wins. River have two wins and three games have ended in draws.

Alviverde have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in this fixture.

Seven of the nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in three of their last five games in all competitions.

River Plate have won just one of their last four games in the Libertadores, with that triumph registered on penalties last month against Libertad.

Notably, River's last win in this fixture was registered away from home in the Libertadores in 2021.

Palmeiras vs River Plate Prediction

Verdão have a 100% record across all competitions in September, scoring 10 goals in three games. They have conceded one goal apiece in their last four games. Notably, they are yet to concede a goal at home in the Libertadores this season.

Los Millonarios have conceded two goals apiece in their last two games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last four away games in the Libertadores, recording two wins. Interestingly, they have scored two goals each in their last two away games in this fixture.

Considering Alviverde's recent form and home record in the Libertadores, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 River Plate

Palmeiras vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

