Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Palmeiras will entertain San Lorenzo at the Allianz Parque in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The hosts are guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish in Group F while the visitors still need a point to secure their spot in the knockout round.

The hosts have bounced back well from their 2-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense in the Brazilian Serie A earlier this month and are unbeaten in their last two games. They registered a 2-1 home win over Independiente del Valle in Libertadores action and played out a goalless draw against Botafogo SP in the Copa do Brasil last week.

The visitors are also unbeaten in their last two games and, after a 2-1 win over Liverpool FC in Libertadores earlier this month, they held Lanus to a 1-1 draw in the Argentine Primeira Division last time around.

Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo Head-to-Head

The two teams have met five times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with two wins each and one meeting ending in a draw. The reverse fixture in Buenos Aires ended in a 1-1 draw in April.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

San Lorenzo form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo Team News

Palmeiras

Bruno Rodrigues is nursing a knee injury and underwent surgery over the weekend, so he is a confirmed absentee. Dudu is back in light training and faces a late fitness test.

Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid next month, will play his last game for the club and should start here.

Injured: Bruno Rodrigues

Doubtful: Dudu

Suspended: None

San Lorenzo

Gastón Gómez suffered an injury in training and has not been included in the squad that traveled to Brazil. Nahuel Barrios will serve a suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards, but long-term absentee Facundo Altamirano is back in training and should start.

Injured: Gastón Gómez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nahuel Barrios

Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo Cerqueira, Joaquín Piquerez; Aníbal Moreno, Richard Ríos, Raphael Veiga; Estevão Willian, Endrick, Lazaro

San Lorenzo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Facundo Altamirano; Agustín Giay, Gonzalo Luján, Gastón Campi, Malcom Braida; Eric Remedi, Elián Irala, Iván Leguizamón; Adam Bareiro, Alexis Cuello, Ezequiel Cerutti

Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo Prediction

Verdão have suffered just one loss in their last nine games in all competitions, recording five wins and keeping five clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have registered four consecutive wins in the Copa Libertadores, scoring 13 goals, and are strong favorites.

El Ciclón have also seen an upturn in form recently, with just one loss in their last four games in all competitions. They have endured a winless run in away games in 2024, which is a cause for concern. They are winless in three away meetings against the hosts, failing to score in two games, and might struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' better goalscoring record in the Libertadores, Palmeiras should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 San Lorenzo