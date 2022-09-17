Palmeiras vs Santos Prediction and Betting tips | September 18, 2022 

Palmeiras will welcome city rivals Santos to the Allianz Parque for the Classico da Saudade in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory over Juventude at the same venue last weekend. All three goals came after the break, with Rony and Ze Rafael scoring either side of Guilherme Parede's strike to seal all three points for Palmeiras.

Santos, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Ceara. Gulherme Castilho and Ze Roberto scored first-half goals to inspire the win, while Marcos Leonardo netted a consolation strike in the 57th minute.

The defeat left the Alvinegro in tenth spot, having garnered 34 points from 26 games. Palmeiras are at the summit of the points table with an eight-point lead and look good to reclaim the league crown.

Palmeiras vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 337th reiteration of the Classico da Saudade. Palmairas have been superior in this fixture with 144 wins to Santos' 105.

Palmeiras have managed just one win in their last six games across competitions.

Palmeiras have the best defence in the league, with just 19 goals conceded. Santos have the second-best defence, having conceded 24.

Santos are on a nine-game winless streak against their city rivals, losing the last six derbies.

Six of the last ten games in this fixture have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Palmeiras have the best attack in the league, scoring 43 goals in 26 games.

Palmeiras vs Santos Prediction

Palmeiras returned to winning ways last weekend, snapping a four-game run. This poor run included them getting eliminated from the Copa Libertadores semifinal by Athletico Paranaese.

Santos have abeen plagued by inconsistency throughout the season. Their long winless run against the Verdao is illustrative of the difference in quality between the two teams.

Palmeiras are within touching distance of a record-extending 11th league crown and first since 2018. With no competition to distract them now till the end of the season, they are likely to channel all their energy to maintain their healthy lead atop the summit.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 Santos

Palmeiras vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1 : Palmeiras to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

