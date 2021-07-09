Palmeiras vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Palmeiras and Santos get matchday 11 of the Brasileiro Serie A underway when they clash at the Allianz Parque Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Gremio, while Santos claimed a 2-1 victory over Atletico Paranaense on Tuesday.

Palmeiras continued their fine run of impressive performances on Wednesday when they claimed a win over bottom-dwellers Gremio.

In an end-to-end affair, Abel Ferreira's men raced to a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Raphael Veiga and Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Menino.

Palmeiras have now picked up four straight wins, scoring eight goals and conceding three.

With 22 points from 10 games, Palestra are currently at the top of the Serie A table, level on points with Red Bull Bragantino.

Santos, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over Atletico Paranaense on home turf.

After seeing Marcos Guilherme’s opener canceled out by Fernando Canesin, Santos grabbed the winner in the 50th minute thanks to an own goal from Ze Ivaldo.

It was the second win in five games for Fernando Diniz’s men, who had failed to taste victory in their previous two outings.

The result sees Santos rise to seventh place on the log, two points behind Bahia in the final Copa Libertadores qualification spot.

Palmeiras vs Santos Head-To-Head

With 23 wins from their 58 encounters, Palmeiras head into the game as the slightly better side in the history of this fixture. Santos have picked up 21 wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Palmeiras Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Santos Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Palmeiras vs Santos Team News

Palmeiras

The hosts will be without the services of Breno Lopes, who sustained a ligament problem. Goalkeeper Weverton and defender Matias Vina are currently on Copa America duty with Brazil and Uruguay respectively. Having served his two-game suspension, Marcos Rocha is in line to return to the fold in this game.

Injured: Breno Lopes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Weverton, Matias Vina

Santos

Santos have many players on the sidelines due to injuries. Jobson, Alison and Sandry will not take part in this match while Felipe Jonatan remains a doubt for this game due to a thigh injury. Rafael Longuine is also out due to injury.

Injured: Jobson, Alison, Sandry, Felipe Jonatan, Rafael Longuine

Suspended: None

Palmeiras vs Santos Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jaison; Renan Victor, Victor Luis, Luan Garcia, Marcos Rocha; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Raphael Veiga, Lucas Lima, Wesley; Rony

Santos Predicted XI (3-2-3-2): Joao Paulo; Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe, Madson; Guilherme Camacho, Marinho; Gabriel Pirani, Lucas Braga, Jean Mota; Marcos Guilherme, Raniel

Palmeiras vs Santos Prediction

Palmeiras have been dominant in this fixture in recent meetings and head into Saturday's game on a six-match unbeaten run against Santos in the Serie A. They are on a four-game winning run and we predict they will continue this impressive run of results by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Santos

