Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | Copa do Brasil 2022

Palmeiras will entertain local rivals Sao Paulo at the Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 on Thursday.

Sao Paulo recorded a 1-0 win in the home leg and face a tough task retaining that lead against Palmeiras, who are atop the Brasileirao standings. Interestingly, Sao Paulo beat them in their two meetings in the cup competition this season..

Palmeiras have seen a slight dip in form, winning only two of their last six games across competitions, drawing and losing two apiece. They played out a goalless draw against last-placed Fortaleza in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, head into the game in slightly better form; they're undefeated in their last six games across competitions, winning four. They are coming off a goalless draw in the Brazilian Serie A against Atletico Mineiro.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 336th competitive meeting between the two Sao Paulo-based rivals. The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, and the game is referred to as Choque-Rei or the King's Clash.

The fixture has been closely contested, with Sao Paulo having a narrow 113-112 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared 110 times.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in nine of their last ten games in the cup competition.

Palmeiras have been in solid form in the Brazilian Serie A. They have the best attacking record (27 goals) and best defending record (12 goals conceded) in the league.

Sao Paulo have scored 20 times while letting in 16 goals in as many league games.

Palmeiras have just three losses at home across competition this season, while Sau Paulo have picked up just eight wins on their travels, including three in the last three months.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Palmeiras have scored at least four goals in their last six games at home and are expected to find the back of the net with ease. Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have scored eight goals in their last six away outings and might score at least once here.

However, Sao Paulo have not scored in three of their last four trips to the Allianz Parque, picking up just one win. So Palmeiras could come out on top.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Sao Paulo.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far