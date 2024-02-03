Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Reigning champions Palmeiras will square off against local rivals Sao Paulo at the Estádio Mineirão in the 2024 Supercopa do Brasil on Sunday.

Palmeiras will play in the Supercopa for the third time, after finishing as the runners-up in 2021 and lifting the trophy last year. They won the Brazilian Serie A for the second time in a row last season, finishing as the table toppers by just a two-point lead over second-placed Gremio.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Paulista A1 campaign, recording three wins in four games thus far. In their previous outing, José Manuel López's 89th-minute strike helped them register a 2-1 away win over RB Bragantino.

Sao Paulo are making their debut in the Supercopa, after lifting their maiden Copa do Brasil title in September. They, too, are unbeaten in the Paulista A1, with three wins in four games. Goals from Jonathan Calleri and Luiz Gustavo helped them register a 2-1 win over rivals Corinthians on Tuesday.

This will be the first edition of the Choque-Rei or the King's Clash in 2024, so apart from the Supercopa title, bragging rights are also up for grabs here.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Sao Paulo-based clubs have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 344 times across all competitions since 1930. The head-to-head record is perfectly even with 116 wins for either side and 112 games ending in draws.

Palmeiras secured a league double in their Brazilian Serie A meetings against Sao Pulo last season. O Clube da Fé avenged their losses in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, recording a 3-1 win on aggregate.

The reigning Serie A champions are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, recording six wins. The Copa do Brasil champions, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five games, recording four wins.

Both teams have scored seven goals in four Paulista A1 games thus far.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Verdão have been in good form recently and have lost just one of their last 15 games in all competitions, recording 11 wins. They have kept four clean sheets in their last eight games in this fixture but have failed to score in four games in that period as well.

Head coach Abel Ferreira rested his key players in his team's narrow 1-0 win over RB Bragantino, so has a strong squad at his disposal for this match. They are the reigning champions in the Supercopa and will look to become just the second team to lift the title in back-to-back seasons.

Tricolor Paulista have won four of their last five games but have kept just one clean sheet in that period. This match will be a good test for new coach Thiago Carpini, who heads into the match having defeated arch-rivals Corinthians earlier this week and will look to build on that form.

Lucas has trained separately from the squad through a knock and is a doubt. James Rodríguez is yet to play this season and might not be risked in this match.

Both teams have been in good form and are expected to contest this derby with full force. Nonetheless, considering Palmeiras' experience in this competition, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Sao Paulo

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raphael Veiga to score or assist any time - Yes

