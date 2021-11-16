Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Palmeiras and Sao Paulo will battle for three points in the Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways following their respective defeats over the weekend.

The home side were on the end of a 2-1 defeat away to Fluminense. Yago scored a second-half brace to help his side complete a comeback victory after Dudu had put Palmeiras ahead in the 28th minute.

Sao Paulo suffered a harrowing 4-0 loss to Flamengo on home turf. Michael scored a brace and contributed an assist in the rout.

The defeat all but ended Palmeiras' slim hopes of winning the title. They currently sit in third spot on 58 points while Sao Paulo are in 15th place on 38 points.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Palmeiras have 19 wins from their last 58 matches against Sao Paulo. The two sides shared the spoils on 21 occasions while Wednesday's visitors were victorious in 18 matches.

Their most recent meeting came in August. Goals from Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Patrick Carreiro helped Palmeiras secure a 3-0 home win in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg.

The home side's defeat to Fluminense halted a six-game winning run. Sao Paulo have won just one of their last five matches.

Palmeiras form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Sao Paulo form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Team News

Palmeiras

Defender Jorge has been ruled out with an injury. Joaquin Piquerez and Gustavo Gomez are both away on international duty with the Uruguay and Paraguay national teams respectively.

Deyverson and Dudu are both on red card suspensions while Felipe Melo is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Jorge

Suspension: Deyverson, Dudu, Felipe Melo

International duty: Joaquin Piquerez, Gustavo Gomez

Sao Paulo

Robert Arboleda is currently with the Ecuadorian national team on international duty.

Luan Santos (thigh), Antonio Galeano (ankle), William (knee) and Walce (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries. Jonathan Calleri is suspended due to his early red card against Flamengo.

Injuries: Luan Santos, Antonio Galeano, William, Walce

Suspension: Jonathan Calleri

Unavailable: Robert Arboleda

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton (GK); Renan Victor, Luan Garcia, Benjamin Kuscevic, Ze Rafael; Patrick Carreiro, Danilo; Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu; Luiz Adriano

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Volpi (GK); Leo, Miranda, Bruno Alves; Reinaldo, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Martin Benitez, Igor Vinicius; Emiliano Rigoni, Pablo

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Palmeiras are strong favorites to triumph on home turf and will be eager to get back to winning ways following their defeat last weekend.

Sao Paulo have been inconsistent throughout the season and are not expected to pose much of a threat to the home side. We are backing Palmeiras to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-0 Sao Paulo

Edited by Peter P