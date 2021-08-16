Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

In an all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores quarter-final, Palmeiras invite Sao Paulo to the Allianz Parque on Tuesday.

The first leg fixture last week ended a 1-1 draw, so there's nothing separating the two sides heading into this decisive second-leg tie.

The hosts have suffered two back-to-back defeats in the Brazilian Serie A, with their latest encounter against league leaders Atletico Mineiro ending in a 2-0 away loss. They are currently second in the league standings.

Sao Paulo have had a slow start to their campaign and find themselves in 14th place in the standings. They have recorded two back-to-back wins in the league.

🟢🔴 #CriaDaAcademia 🆚 #MadeInCotia



🏆 El martes, @Palmeiras y @SaoPauloFC juegan por un lugar en la semifinal de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores . Sólo uno de ellos seguirá el camino rumbo a la #GloriaEterna .



🔜 ¡El Choque-Rei!

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

There have been 46 recorded meetings between the state rivals so far. Nine of these encounters have come in the Copa Libertadores. As things stand, Sao Paulo boast a better record in the fixture and have 20 wins to their name.

Palmeiras have just half the number of wins as Tuesday's visitors, while 16 games have ended in draws. In Libertadores, the hosts are winless in their nine encounters with Tricolor Paulista. Sao Paulo have six wins and three games have ended in stalemates.

The two sides have squared off twice already this month, once in Serie A and once in Libertadores action. Both games ended in draws, with the league fixture producing a goalless affair and the first leg tie ending in a 1-1 draw at Morumbi Stadium.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Team News

Palmeiras

Palestra have just one injury concern for this home game. Jorge is still recovering from a serious knee injury picked up last year and has been ruled out for the game. Goalkeeper Weverton was injured in the 2-0 loss at Atletico Mineiro but will be available for the game.

A manhã de domingo foi de reapresentação e início de preparação para o Choque-Rei ➤ https://t.co/ydHxfH4UAv#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/UQ5n6xDcjG — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 15, 2021

Injured: Jorge

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo

The visiting side have a lengthy injury list. Eder, Luciano, William, Marquinhos and Welington won't be available for selection for coach Hernan Crespo. There are no suspension concerns for Sao Paulo.

Injured: Eder, Marquinhos, William, Luciano, Welington

Suspended: None

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Felipe Melo, Gustavo Gómez, Renan; Danilo, Patrick de Paula; Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Wesley; Rony

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tiago Volpi; Daniel Alves, Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo; Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni, Pablo

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Palmeiras have struggled for form in recent fixtures, while Sao Paulo are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. Palmeiras have lost just thrice at home this campaign.

We expect the game between the two local rivals to be a closely fought affair but Sao Paulo hold a slight advantage in terms of form at the moment and look like the favorites to record a win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-2 Sao Paulo

