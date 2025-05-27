Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Palmeiras will invite Sporting Cristal to Allianz Parque in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. The hosts have a 100% record in the competition and will look to finish the group stage on a winning note. Sporting Cristal are third in the Group G table and need a win to ensure a place in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs.
Alviverde met Bolivar in the previous Libertadores match and registered a 2-0 home win. Murilo Cerqueira and Facundo Torres added goals in the first half. Their winning streak across all competitions ended after seven games last week as they lost 2-0 at home to Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A.
Cristal lost 1-0 at home to Cerro Porteno in the Libertadores earlier this month. They met Universitario in the Liga 1 last week and suffered a 2-0 away loss.
Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off thrice thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Libertadores. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 2-1 lead.
- Alviverde have the third-best attacking record in the Libertadores, scoring 11 goals in five games.
- The visitors have won just one of their last seven away games in all competitions.
- Verdão have seen conclusive results in their last seven home games in all competitions, recording five wins.
- Sporting Cristal have won just one of their last 15 away games in the Libertadores.
- Cristal have conceded 10 goals in the Libertadores this season, with five of them being conceded in away games.
- Two of the three meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal Prediction
Verdão have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets. They suffered their first loss in eight games last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, their four losses in 2025 across all competitions have been registered at home.
Los Cerveceros have seen conclusive results in their last six games, recording four wins. They are winless in their last four away games in the Libertadores, conceding 12 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.
The hosts have a 100% record in the competition thus far and should be able to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Sporting Cristal
Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes