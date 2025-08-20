Palmeiras vs Universitario Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Palmeiras will invite Universitario to Allianz Parque in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg at the Estadio Monumental "U" last week, and Alviverde recorded a comfortable 4-0 away win.
The hosts made it three wins in a row last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Botafogo in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. Felipe Anderson scored his first goal of the season in the 45th minute.
The visitors returned to goalscoring ways in the Liga 1 last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sport Huancayo. Álex Valera broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, and Huancayo scored an equalizer in the second half.
Palmeiras vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions. These games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts recording six wins.
- The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The hosts are on a seven-game winning streak in the Libertadores, keeping five clean sheets.
- Los Merengues have lost just one of their last 14 competitive games. They have kept eight clean sheets in that period.
- Alviverde have seen conclusive results in their last four home games, recording three wins.
- The visitors have won four of their last six away games and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.
- Los Merengues have failed to score in their last two meetings against the hosts.
- Notably, the visitors' only win against Verdão has been registered on their travels.
Palmeiras vs Universitario Prediction
Alviverde head into the match on a three-game winning streak, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here. They have suffered just one loss at home in the Libertadores since 2021, with that loss registered on penalties in the 2023 semifinals against Boca Juniors.
La U are winless in their last two games, conceding five goals while scoring just once. They have just one win from their last 13 away games in the Libertadores. Notably, they have won just four of their last 31 meetings against Brazilian teams.
The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their recent form, we back Alviverde to record a win.
Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Universitario
Palmeiras vs Universitario Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes