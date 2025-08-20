Palmeiras vs Universitario Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Palmeiras will invite Universitario to Allianz Parque in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg at the Estadio Monumental "U" last week, and Alviverde recorded a comfortable 4-0 away win.

Ad

The hosts made it three wins in a row last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Botafogo in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. Felipe Anderson scored his first goal of the season in the 45th minute.

The visitors returned to goalscoring ways in the Liga 1 last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sport Huancayo. Álex Valera broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, and Huancayo scored an equalizer in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Palmeiras vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions. These games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts recording six wins.

The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts are on a seven-game winning streak in the Libertadores, keeping five clean sheets.

Los Merengues have lost just one of their last 14 competitive games. They have kept eight clean sheets in that period.

Alviverde have seen conclusive results in their last four home games, recording three wins.

The visitors have won four of their last six away games and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Los Merengues have failed to score in their last two meetings against the hosts.

Notably, the visitors' only win against Verdão has been registered on their travels.

Ad

Palmeiras vs Universitario Prediction

Alviverde head into the match on a three-game winning streak, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here. They have suffered just one loss at home in the Libertadores since 2021, with that loss registered on penalties in the 2023 semifinals against Boca Juniors.

La U are winless in their last two games, conceding five goals while scoring just once. They have just one win from their last 13 away games in the Libertadores. Notably, they have won just four of their last 31 meetings against Brazilian teams.

Ad

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their recent form, we back Alviverde to record a win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-1 Universitario

Palmeiras vs Universitario Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More