Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023 

Palmeiras host Vasco da Gama at the Allianz Parque on Sunday (August 27) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results in the league after an underwhelming start. Palmeiras beat Cuiaba 2-0 in their last outing. Raphael Veiga opening the scoring at the half-hour mark before Richard Rios rifled home a long-range strike midway through the second half to seal the points.

Palmeiras are second in the league table with 37 points from 20 games.

Vasco, meanwhile, are also playing well as they look to avoid the drop. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro in their last game, with Serginho netting a fifth-minute winner to open his account for Vasco.

Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between the two sides, with Palmeiras leading 31-16.

There have been 21 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture.

Vasco are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture since 2017.

Only one of Palmeiras' three league defeats this season has come at home.

Only one of Vasco's four league wins this season have come on the road.

Cruzmaltino are the lowest-scoring side in the Serie A this season, netting 15 times in 19 games.

Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Palmeiras are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine. They're unbeaten in three home games.

Vasco, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing 10 of 11 outings. They have struggled on the road this sesaon, though, and could lose this one.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 Vasco

Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Palmeiras' last six games.)