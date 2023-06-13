Panama vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2023

Panama will face Canada at the Allegiant Stadium on Thursday in the semifinals of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League.

Los Canaleros enjoyed a solid run of results in the group stages of the competition, finishing atop their group with 10 points from an obtainable 12. They beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their last group game with, Jose Farjado scoring the winner in the 77th minute before receiving a red card late in the game.

Panama's Nations League exploits can largely be attributed to their defensive solidity and they will be looking to test their mettle against one of the continent's stronger sides.

Canada have also performed well in the Nations League so far and will be looking to go all the way this year. They beat Honduras 4-1 in their last game, with Cyle Larin scoring a first-half brace before Jonathan David and Jonathan Osorio got on the scoresheet after the restart.

The Canucks endured a torrid run of results in the FIFA World Cup last year but have since bounced back from that and will be looking to secure their first-ever Nations League title this month.

Panama vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two teams. Panama have won two of those games while Canada have won four times. Their other seven matchups have ended in draws.

Panama have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Canada have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

Los Canaleros are the only side in the Nations League yet to concede a goal.

The Canucks were ranked 47th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 11 places above their midweek opponents.

Panama vs Canada Prediction

Panama are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their six games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last seven games on foreign grounds and could struggle here.

Canada have also won their last two games after losing their previous three. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Canucks come out on top this week.

Prediction: Panama 0-2 Canada

Panama vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Canada

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

