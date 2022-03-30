Panama vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Panama welcome Canada to the Estadio Rommel Fernández as the World Cup qualifiers come to a close on Thursday.

The visitors, who sit at the top of the table, head into the game fresh off the back of clinching just their second-ever World Cup ticket.

Panama were at the receiving end of a 5-1 hammering at the hands of USA when the sides met last Monday.

The defeat saw their hunt for a place in Qatar come to an end as they remain in fifth place, with 18 points from 13 games, four points off Costa Rica in the playoff spot.

Panama head into Thursday’s game with just one win from their last six games, claiming two draws and losing three in that time.

Elsewhere, Canada sealed their place in the World Cup courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Jamaica. Prior to that, they fell to a slender 1-0 loss against Costa Rica on March 23, which saw their six-game winning run come to an end.

Canada remain at the top of the standings, with a three-point cushion over second-placed USA, after picking up 28 points from 13 games.

Panama vs Canada Head-To-Head

With four wins from the previous 13 meetings between the sides, Canada boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Panama have picked up one win in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Panama Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Canada Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Panama vs Canada Team News

Panama

Panama boasts a clean bill of health heading into the game after coming out unscathed against USA last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Éric Davis, Aníbal Godoy

Canada

Doneil Henry came off injured against Jamaica last time out and is in doubt for Thursday’s game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Doneil Henry

Suspended: None

Panama vs Canada Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Mejia; Jorge Gutierrez, Andrés Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cristian Martínez; Yoel Barcenas; Alberto Quintero, José Luis Rodríguez; Rolando Blackburn

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, Scott Kennedy, Samuel Adekugbe; Junior Hoilett, Stephen Eustaquio; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Lucas Cavallini; Jonathan David

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Panama vs Canada Prediction

Thursday’s game sees two sides in contrasting forms square off, with Canada being the clear superior side. Having already clinched their place in Qatar, the Canadians will head into the game with sky-high confidence. We predict they will carry on with that momentum and claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Panama 0-2 Canada

Edited by Akshay Saraswat