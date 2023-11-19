Panama vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Panama will invite Costa Rica to the Estadio Rommel Fernández in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals on Monday (November 20).

The two sides met in the first leg in Costa Rica on Thursday, with the match ending in a 3-0 win for Panama. Michael Amir Murillo and José Fajardo scored in the first half while Cecilio Waterman added the third goal in the 60th minute.

It was a dominant performance from the hosts, who will look to make it to the semi-finals for the second edition in a row.

Panama vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Central American rivals have squared off 61 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 31 wins to their name. The hosts have 18 wins in this fixture and 12 games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, the visitors have lost their last four meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three games in that period.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Panama are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins on the trot while also keeping clean sheets.

Costa Rica have registered just two wins in their last 10 games in all competitions, suffering seven defeats.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions. They have won five of their last six games.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games, scoring 14 times while conceding just three times in that period.

The visitors have failed to score in two of their last away games in all competitions.

Panama vs Costa Rica Prediction

Los Canaleros head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run, recording five wins. They have kept three clean sheets in that period and will be hopeful of another solid defensive outing.

They have lost just once in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites. Thomas Christiansen does not have any fresh absentees for the match and is likely to stick with the same starting XI from the first leg.

Los Ticos have endured a poor run of form this year, with just three wins in 11 games. They have failed to score in six of their last eight meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

The hosts have a comfortable advantage on aggregate and considering their current form, we back then register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Panama 2-1 Costa Rica

Panama vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panama to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adalberto Carrasquilla to score or assist any time - Yes