Panama vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Panama entertain Costa Rica at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in a CONCACAF qualifying fixture for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Both teams took part in the recently concluded CONCACAF Gold Cup. The hosts were eliminated in the group stage while the visitors made it to the quarter-finals but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Canada.

Panama achieved their maiden appearance in the 2018 finals and will be hoping to qualify for the showpiece event once again. However, if Costa Rica secure their spot, it will be their third consecutive appearance in the World Cup finals.

Panama vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

The two Central American rivals have squared off 30 times across all competitions. Though Costa Rica have been the dominant side in this fixture, Los Canaleros have performed better in their recent encounters.

A total of 16 games have ended in wins for the visitors while Panama have nine victories to their name. The spoils have been shared just five times between the two rivals, with just one of their last nine games ending in a draw.

Panama form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Costa Rica form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Panama vs Costa Rica Team News

Panama

Panama have announced a 28-man squad for their upcoming qualifying games. As per the team's latest press release, 26 players trained well ahead of the game, and only Andrés Andrade and Cecilio Waterman are yet to join up with the team.

¡SE ACERCA 🔥 LA HORA ⏰!#PanamáMayor 🇵🇦 cuenta las horas para su debut de este jueves ante 🇨🇷 por la Octagonal Final de la @Concacaf.



Un total de 2️⃣6️⃣ jugadores entrenaron hoy en el 🏟 Nacional Rod Carew.



Más información ➡️ https://t.co/Zr77wU3Frf pic.twitter.com/byn8gbidO5 — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) August 31, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Costa Rica

Los Ticos have called up 28 players for the game, including PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who was ruled out of the Gold Cup on account of injury. There are no suspension concerns for coach Luis Fernando Suárez.

However, Bryan Ruiz has a minor muscle strain and is a doubt for this game.

📰 El ambiente de eliminatoria ya se vive entre los seleccionados, la alegría, el entusiasmo y las ganas por iniciar los encuentros clasificatorios se notan a lo interno de la Tricolor.https://t.co/cZtWY9FnSi — FEDEFUTBOL Costa Rica (@fedefutbolcrc) August 30, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bryan Ruiz

Suspended: None

Panama vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Calderon; Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo, Oscar Linton, Andres Andrade; Alberto Quintero, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Aníbal Godoy, Jose Fajardo, Cecilio Waterman

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Francisco Calvo, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller; Randall Leal, David Guzman, Celso Borges; Manfred Ugalde, Joel Campbell, Ariel Lassiter

Panama vs Costa Rica Prediction

Panama were prolific in the Gold Cup and in just three group stage fixtures scored eight goals. Meanwhile, Costa Rica managed to find the back of the net six times.

Keylor Navas' return between the sticks should prove to be a big boost for the visiting side and we expect Costa Rica to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Panama 0-1 Costa Rica

Edited by Peter P