Panama vs Curacao prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Panama host Curacao at the Estadio Nacional de Panama in the capital of Panama City for the first-leg of their clash in the 'hexagonal' round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Los Canaleros waltzed their way here by winning all four group matches in the first stage and netting 19 times in the process, including a stunning 13-0 victory over Anguilla.
Having also played in the 2018 Russian showpiece, Thomas Christiansen's side are looking to return to the world stage and are the favorites here. But they shouldn't underestimate Curacao.
The Caribbean outfit also came through Group C unscathed, winning all but one game against Guatemala which ended in a goalless stalemate.
Panama vs Curacao Head-To-Head
These two teams have met eight times in the past with Curacao having the better record in this fixture with four wins. Panama have registered two wins and two games have ended in a draw. Their last encounter came way back in 1978, where Panama thrashed Curacao 6-1.
Panama Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D
Curacao Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D
Panama vs Curacao Team News
Panama
Head coach Thomas Christiansen would have been satisfied with his side's performance in the last match, drubbing the Dominican Republic 3-0. Nevertheless, they might still recall prolific striker Gabriel Torres and veteran defender Adolfo Machado back in the XI.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Curacao
Following their goalless stalemate to Guatemala, manager Patrick Kluivert might opt to play more on the offensive in this match.
That would see Elson Hooi and Rangelo Janga back in the XI in place of Jarchinio Antonia and Brandley Kuwas.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Panama vs Curacao Predicted XI
Panama (4-3-3): Luis Mejia; Andres Andrede, Harold Cummings, Eric Davis, Michael Murillo; Anibal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Miguel Camargo; Alberto Quintero, Gabriel Torres, Eduardo Guerrero.
Curacao (4-3-3): Eloy Room; Suently Alberto, Michael Maria, Cuco Martina, Jurien Gaari; Vurnon Anita, Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna; Elson Hooi, Rangelo Janga, Anthony van den Hurk.
Panama vs Curacao Prediction
This could go either way. Panama are strong at home but Curacao are no mugs either.
They're ranked two places above their rivals and have shown a similar attacking flair in the last round, netting 15 goals.
However, due to relatively more experience in the Panamanian camp, having also played in the last World Cup, we're predicting a victory for them here, with Curacao them looking to turnaround in the second-leg.
Prediction: Panama 3-1 Curacao