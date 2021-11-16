Panama vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Panama and El Salvador will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 away victory over Honduras on Friday. Panama found themselves trailing by two goals with 13 minutes to go but a spectacular fightback saw Los Canaleros score three goals in the space of eight minutes to complete the turnaround.

El Salvador settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Jamaica on home turf. Both goals came in the final eight minutes of the game.

The draw left Los cuzcatlecos in seventh spot in the table, having garnered six points from seven matches. Panama sit in fourth spot on 11 points.

Panama vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides and El Salvador have a slightly better record with 23 wins to their name. Panama were victorious on 22 occasions while 12 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Enrico Hernandez scored in the 37th minute to guide El Salvador to a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf.

Panama form guide: W-L-W-L-D

El Salvador form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Panama vs El Salvador Team News

Panama

Alfredo Stephens is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Alfredo Stephens

El Salvador

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Panama vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Mejia (GK); Eric Davis, Andres Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo; Omar Browne, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Armando Cooper, Christian Martinez; Freddy Gondola, Rolando Blackburn

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Alexander Larin, Ronald Gomez, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Alexander Roldan, Jairo Henriquez, Brayan Alvarez, Christian Martinez; Enrico Hernandez, Joaquin Rivas

Panama vs El Salvador Prediction

Panama currently occupy the playoff spot in the table and will be keen to retain their five-point advantage before qualifiers resume in four months' time. They could also take advantage of climbing up to third if Canada slip up in their game with Mexico.

For any of this to happen, the home side need to secure maximum points and their chances are boosted by El Salvador's poor run of form. The visitors have struggled in attack and we are backing Thomas Christiansen's side to secure victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Panama 2-0 El Salvador

Edited by Peter P