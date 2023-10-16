Panama vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

Panama will welcome Guatemala to the Estadio Rommel Fernandez for a CONCACAF Nations League encounter on Tuesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Curacao last week. Yoel Barcenas broke the deadlock for the visitors just before the hour mark while Puma doubled their lead in the 77th minute. Rangelo Janga scored a consolation strike in injury time.

Guatemala, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in an eventual 3-2 defeat away to Trinidad and Tobago. Rubio Rubin and Oscar Santis scored to put them two goals ahead by the 31st minute but Alvin Jones halved the deficit from the spot seven minutes later. Reon Moore leveled the game in the 54th minute, while Nathaniel James completed the comeback with his 89th-minute goal.

The defeat left La Furia Azul in fourth spot in League A Group A, having garnered four points from three games. Panama sit in second spot with seven points to show for their efforts in three games.

Panama vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 41st meeting between the two sides. Panama have 18 wins to their name, Guatemala were victorious on 13 occasions, while 10 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have produced less than three goals.

Panama have lost just one of their last 10 games (seven wins) and are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak (three wins).

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Panama are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games.

Panama vs Guatemala Prediction

Panama made a shock run to the final of the 2023 Gold Cup and have followed up their loss in the final with a four-game unbeaten run. A win would be enough to guarantee Thomas Christiansen's side a place in the quarterfinals of the Nations League and they will be confident of getting the job done.

Guatemala, for their part, are three points behind and still have an outside chance of qualifying from the group but the odds are against them. They have not won a game against Panama in 18 years, with last month's draw snapping a nine-game losing streak against their Central American neighbors.

We are backing the hosts to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Panama 2-0 Guatemala

Panama vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panama to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals