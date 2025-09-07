Panama vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Panama will entertain Guatemala at the Estadio Rommel Fernández in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Both teams endured a winless start to their third-round campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here.

The hosts met Suriname in their campaign opener and were held to a goalless draw. They failed to score for the first time in 2025 and will look to return to goal-scoring ways here.

The visitors got their campaign underway against El Salvador and suffered a 1-0 home defeat. It was their second consecutive loss in all competitions. They failed to score for the first time in four games.

Panama vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 43 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in this fixture, recording 20 wins. Los Chapines have 13 wins to their name, and 10 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June, and Los Canaleros recorded a 1-0 win.

The hosts are on a 12-game unbeaten streak against Los Chapines, recording 11 wins.

Four of the last six games between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The two teams have met six times in the World Cup qualifiers, with the last meeting dating back to 2005. Notably, the visitors have an unbeaten record in these games with five wins.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording five wins and keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost their last two qualifiers, failing to score in both.

Panama vs Guatemala Prediction

Los Canaleros failed to score for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers since 2022 last week and will look to find the back of the net in this home game. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven meetings against the visitors, and are strong favorites.

Los Chapines have lost three of their last five games, with one of the defeats against the hosts in June. They have lost just one of their last five away games in the qualifiers.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Canaleros' home record in the qualifiers, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Panama 2-1 Guatemala

Panama vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panama to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

