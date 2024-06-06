Panama vs Guyana Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024 

Panama host Guyana at the Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City on Thursday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Nicaragua, Belize and Montserrat in Group D.

Ranked 45th in the world, Panama are looking to put their CONCACAF Nations League disappointment behind them, having marched all the way to the semi-finals, and then lost consecutively.

Mexico ended their run in the last-four with a resounding 3-0 victory, before Jamaica beat them 1-0 for third place. Having gone the entire campaign unbeaten until then, the consecutive losses left a bitter taste in their mouth.

Since the conclusion of the tournament though, the Canal Men drew 2-2 with Catalonia in a friendly, followed by a 2-0 defeat of Galicia. Head coach Thomas Christiansen has called up 27 players for this month's double-header against Guyana and Montserrat.

Trending

Veteran midfielder and skipper Anibal Godoy, who has 130 caps to his name, has been summoned for the games, while key forwards such as Cecilio Waterman and Ismael Diaz are included too.

Guyana, though are coming off the back of consecutive losses to Trinidad and Tobago in a double-header friendly last month. The Golden Jaguars lost 2-1 for the first time, and then suffered another 2-0 defeat just two days later.

Panama vs Guyana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Panama and Guyana.

In June 2019, the sides had met for the first time at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which ended in a 4-2 victory for Panama.

In their last 11 games, Panama have lost only twice and won seven times.

Guyana have lost three of their four games this calendar year, winning once - a 4-1 defeat of Cambodia in March in a FIFA Series friendly.

After winning five games in a row, Guyana have won just once in their next four.

Panama are ranked 45th in the world, whereas Guyana are in 154th position.

Panama vs Guyana Prediction

Both teams fared well last year but have dropped off considerably in 2024, making it hard to predict a winner here.

Panama will have fond memories of their last meeting with Guyana but aren't in their best shape right now. The Golden Jaguars can secure a point here.

Prediction: Panama 1-1 Guyana

Panama vs Guyana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes