Panama vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Panama will welcome Honduras to the Estadio Olímpico Rommel Fernandez for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Mexico in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in February. Raul Jimenez scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

Honduras, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to the USA. Christian Pulisic stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring two minutes after coming on.

The defeat has left Los Catrachos rooted to the bottom of the CONCACAF qualifying table, having garnered just three points from 11 games. They have been eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022.

Panama, meanwhile, sit in fourth spot with 17 points and currently occupy the play-off spot. However, they'll have a shot at automatic qualification if they win all their three remaining matches.

Panama vs Honduras Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 50 occasions. Honduras have won 26 times, losing 13, while 11 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Three goals in the final 13 minutes saw Panama overturn a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 victory away from home in the first leg.

Panama form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W.

Honduras form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L.

Panama vs Honduras Team News

Panama

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home team to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Honduras

Coach Hernan Dario Gomez called up 26 players for the upcoming qualifiers.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Panama vs Honduras Predicted XIs

Panama (4-3-3): Luis Mejia (GK); Harold Cummings, Eric Davis, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Alberto Quintero, Anibal Godoy, Yoel Barcenas; Gabriel Torres, Rolando Blackburn, Cecilio Waterman.

Honduras (4-4-2): Edrick Menjivar (GK); Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonando, Marcelo Santos, Franklin Flores; Edwin Rodriguez, Juan Delgado, Alfredo Mejia, Kevin Lopez; Romell Quioto, Bryan Acosta.

Panama vs Honduras Prediction

Honduras have fallen on hard times in the last few years, which contrasts their highs of the middle of the last decade. The visitors are currently on a losing streak that does not look likely to end anytime soon.

Panama are the favourites to secure all three points. The fact that they are within touching distance of automatic qualification for Qatar 2022 could spur them to victory.

Prediction: Panama 2-0 Honduras.

