Panama vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Panama entertain Jamaica in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Sunday. The hosts are fourth in the CONCACAF standings and failed to open up a sizeable gap between them and fifth-placed Costa Rica as they lost 1-0 to them on Thursday.

Jamaica's hopes of a spot in the World Cup finals took another blow as they lost 2-1 to Mexico on Thursday, giving up a one-goal lead as the third-placed side scored twice in two minutes.

The two sides last met in September. The game at the National Stadium Independence Park ended in a 3-0 win for Panama.

Concacaf @Concacaf

This is where everyone stands in the

-

Los juegos de hoy:

Así se encuentran todos los equipos en la Ronda Final #CWCQ Today's games:This is where everyone stands in the #CWCQ Final RoundLos juegos de hoy:Así se encuentran todos los equipos en la Ronda Final Today's games: ✅This is where everyone stands in the #CWCQ Final Round-Los juegos de hoy: ✅Así se encuentran todos los equipos en la Ronda Final #CWCQ https://t.co/HiybbFmx7U

Panama vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

There have been 19 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Panama have enjoyed the upper hand in these fixtures, with a healthy 9-3 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared seven times between the two sides.

Panama form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Panama vs Jamaica Team News

Panama

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the home team for the game. After a loss to Costa Rica, it is expected that head coach Thomas Christiansen will make a few changes to the starting XI here.

FEPAFUT @fepafut ¡ASÍ SALE PANAMÁ!



Estos son los guerreros escogidos por el DT, Thomas Christiansen, para el encuentro de hoy entre Costa Rica y #PanamáMayor .



: pm

🏟️ Nacional, SJ

@TigoPanama #TigoPlay



#TodosSomosPanamá 🏽

#OctagonalFinal ¡ASÍ SALE PANAMÁ!Estos son losguerreros escogidos por el DT, Thomas Christiansen, para el encuentro de hoy entre Costa Ricapm🏟️ Nacional, SJ 🔥¡ASÍ SALE PANAMÁ!🔥Estos son los 1️⃣1️⃣ guerreros escogidos por el DT, Thomas Christiansen, para el encuentro de hoy entre Costa Rica🇨🇷 y #PanamáMayor🇵🇦.🕘 9️⃣:0️⃣5️⃣ pm 🏟️ Nacional, SJ 📺 @TigoPanama #TigoPlay#TodosSomosPanamá 👊🏽#OctagonalFinal https://t.co/kqUWuYeD0y

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jamaica

There are no reported injuries among the 23 players called up for the qualifying fixtures but the Reggae Boyz will be without the services of Damion Lowe, as he was sent off against Mexico on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: Damion Lowe

Panama vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Mejía (GK); Eric Davis, Azmahar Ariano, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Armando Cooper, Christian Martinez, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Torres; José Luis Rodríguez, Rolando Blackburn

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake (GK); Alvas Powell, Greg Leigh, Ethan Pinnock, Kemar Lawrence; Peter-Lee Vassell, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker; Cory Burke, Junior Flemmings, Michail Antonio

Panama vs Jamaica Prediction

Panama have enjoyed an upper hand over the visiting side in their recent outings and the loss against Costa Rica should have them fired up in this game. The visiting side have just one win in their qualifying campaign, with that win coming against last-placed Honduras.

Jamaica have the second-worst defending record in CONCACAF qualifiers, having let in 12 goals. They will be without experienced defender Lowe for this game and that makes them susceptible at the back.

Los Canaleros are expected to come out on top in this fixture.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Panama 2-1 Jamaica.

Edited by Manas Mitul